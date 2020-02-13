Ellen Gives $10K Surprise To Viral Video Star Whose Perfect Attendance Pencil Was Stolen

Remember when we told you about little Taylor, the viral video star whose perfect attendance elementary school pencil was stolen by a girl named Lizzie?

Well, Taylor’s pilfered pencil debacle is officially over thanks to Ellen Degeneres.

Taylor was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and the 7-year-old explained how her classmate Lizzie messily stole her prized possession in her school’s sharpening box but when she went to retrieve it the next morning, it was gone.

After hearing the story Ellen she sprung into action; first giving Taylor an excused absence letter explaining her show appearance so she could still get perfect attendance before giving Taylor school supplies to share with her entire class.

The best surprise, however, was a GIANT perfect attendance pencil that’s unstealable by Lizzie. The pencil had Taylor’s name on it and was bright pink.

Ellen also gave Taylor, who one day wants to be a scientist, a $10,000 scholarship from Shutterfly.

Watch the totally adorable video below.