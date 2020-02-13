SMH: Wells Fargo Branch Manager Faces Federal Charges For Stealing $320K From Spanish-Speaking Customer

Wells Fargo Branch Manager Faces Federal Charges For Stealing

Wells Fargo is once again in the headlines for messing with people’s money. Luckily for customers of the popular banking chain this time it wasn’t a company-wide issue–just another instance of employee stealing.

According to reports from the Capital Gazette, Juliet Cervellon, a branch manager in Annapolis, Maryland is facing federal charges after stealing over $320,000 from a Spanish-speaking customer. The federal complaint alleges that Cervellon gained the trust of a Spanish-speaking customer before ordering 19 debit cards for bank accounts associated with the customer’s account, who was identified only by her initials in court records.

This insane case of fraud happened from 2012 all the way until 2018, totaling over $320,000. Cerevellon also used her own ID to use the cards, paying for work on her Escalade and was even seen on video withdrawing money from the accounts. Federal agents allege that the charges and money withdrawals occurred at stores and money machines in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, and went as far away as New York, New Jersey, and even Virginia. To make matters worse the charges and withdrawals stopped in 2018 which coincided with the time she took maternity leave and the last unauthorized charges just so happened to be maternity-related.

In January of 2019, a Wells Fargo customer contacted Anne Arundel County police and said that two fraudulent checks were drawn from his family member’s account, according to the complaint. The customer and his family member were identified only by their initials. After this, bank security told law enforcement that the handwriting on the checks looked like Cervellon’s.

The secret service declined to comment on whether or not there were other victims of Cervellon’s scamming, but luckily, she won’t be able to steal from anyone else.