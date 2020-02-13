Are You Here For It?! Colin Kaepernick Announces He Will Be Releasing A Memoir This Year

Colin Kaepernick Is Releasing A Memoir This Year

Colin Kaepernick announced on Thursday that he is going to release a new memoir through his own publishing company. Plus, he just signed a multi-project deal with Audible to develop original audio projects that will be aimed at giving a platform to other authors, creators, and influential figures. The memoir will see the former NFL star and activist explaining his journey toward his silence protest and is described as “part political awakening and part memoir.”

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said on Thursday in a press release. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action. I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”

The audio version of this memoir will be released exclusively through Audible. With Audible’s SVP of Content Acquisition and Development Rachel Ghiazza in a statement that the deal marks the latest example of the company’s goal of connecting listeners with a “wide spectrum” of crucial voices and stories.

As for the physical edition of the book, that will be released in print and e-book form through a partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Melcher Media, with distribution being handled by Two Rivers.