Florida Crazies: First-Grade Teacher Arrested After Trying To Buy Meth At Her School

First-Grade Teacher Arrested After Trying To Buy Meth

A first-grade teacher has been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida after she tried to purchase an eighth of methamphetamine at the school she worked.

According to reports from CBS-17, Valerie Lee Prince contacted an undercover police office trying purchase an $85 “eight ball” of meth, saying she could buy the drugs before the kids arrived at school or during her lunch break.

Prince can be heard making the request in an audio recording that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office provided.

“You call me, I can just say I have to use the phone real quick—I could step out and come right back in,” she said.

“It was a pretty nonchalant request and the indication was it was no big deal to the suspect,” Sgt. Vincent Hall of Clay County explained. Prince was planning on leaving her classroom in order to make the purchase, using some of the meth on school grounds and saving the rest for her boyfriend.

“This is someone that was in charge of kids, first-grade kids, and it’s something that was a priority to us,” said Paniccia.

The eighth of meth ended up being delivered to her outside of school hours and she was later arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

“In a case like this, for a teacher to be willing to leave the classroom, leave those children and to have the intent to go consume any degree of narcotics and then to return to the classroom setting where she has care of children is unacceptable,” said Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

After being busted, Prince admitted that she used the drug approximately 10 times within the last five to six months.