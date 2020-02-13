Mr. Nice Shoes: J. Cole Officially Signed An Endorsement Deal With Puma & You Can Cop His First Sneaker Right Now

J. Cole Just Signed An Endorsement Deal With Puma

Puma has officially announced they signed J. Cole after months of speculation.

According to reports from Complex, the brand states that this collaboration will be a multi-year partnership between the two, with their first project being a short film that’s set to air during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

This film was produced by Puma and Dreamville and was co-directed by Cole himself, focusing on the idea of never abandoning one’s dream no matter how many obstacles you might face.

“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted,” said Adam Petrick, Puma’s Global Director of Brand & Marketing. “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”