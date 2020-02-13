Kodak Black Complains Gun Charge Sentence Is Too Harsh In New Federal Appeal Docs (Exclusive)

“Zeze” Rapper Appeals Conviction For Lying To Obtain Firearms

Rapper Kodak Black said the judge made a mistake when he sentenced him to three and a half years in prison for lying in order to buy guns.

The “Tunnel Vision” artist, who is referred to as his new legal name “Bill Kapri,” said in appeal papers filed Feb. 12 that the judge erred when he sentenced the 22-year-old using what he contends were the wrong sentencing guidelines.

At issue is whether the court made a mistake when sentencing Kodak under guidelines for a “convicted” felon. His lawyers said Kodak pled “no contest” to a previous case involving for strong-arm robbery in Florida and the courts there declined to convict him, which allowed him to keep his civil rights and eligible to have the case sealed.

Kodak contends that because he was never actually convicted in his robbery case, he shouldn’t have been sentenced under guidelines designated for convicted felons.

Last year, police arrested Black on charges of making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm after he tried to purchase a semiautomatic weapon from a firearms dealer. Because of Kodak’s status as a convicted felon, he’s banned from owning any guns.

He took a plea deal and in November 2019, a judge sentenced Black to 42 months in federal prison and three years probation.

Kodak has complained of ill-treatment in lockup, alleging that corrections officers have it out for him and that he’d been drugged.

The federal government has not yet responded to the rapper’s filing.