C.R.E.A.M: Wu-Tang Clan Imposters Charged With Identity Theft After Scamming Luxury Hotels For Over $100K

Atlanta Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Arrested In $100K Hotel Scam

Two of the biggest scammers of the South were arrested and charged with identity theft on Tuesday after posing as members of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan in order to get free hotel stays. According to a complaint filed at an Atlanta District Court, Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo told several hotel workers that they were with Roc Nation, and listed Wu-Tang with at least one of the hotels.

Daily Mail:

“The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta – where cast members from ‘Gone With The Wind’ stayed during film’s Atlanta premiere – was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying its $39,000 tab. The group also used two Atlanta recording studios but never paid those bills either. Credits cards used in the scam included one that was stolen, and another that was likely fake.”

Authorities say that the scam went downhill at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta, Georgia, where 10 rooms were booked, supposedly for an artist and his entourage.

“But the staff suspected a scam, and the hotel sales director called Roc Nation and was told the company was not associated with the men booking rooms.After Barnes-Burpo tried to check in under the Roc Nation reservation, he and others with him were detained by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies.”

Barnes-Burpo and Washington were known in ATL for driving around the city in a Rolls Royce, rented from A-National Limousine, which reported cost the company nearly $60,000. They’re currently still in custody after being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

