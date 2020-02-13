Pure Ignorance: Jeannie Mai Responds to Trolls Telling Jeezy She Has Coronavirus [Video]

Jeannie Mai Responds to Trolls Saying She Has The Coronavirus

Jeannie Mai is not here for all those trolls out there accusing her of having coronavirus simply because of pure ignorance.

This week on The Real, the co-host announced that there were people commenting on fashion week photos of her and her boo, Jeezy, saying horrible things like, “‘Don’t be catching that corona, Jeezy.” She continued, saying, “And that’s so hurtful because there are people that are actually dying from this.”

That led Mai to go into a discussion about xenophobia and asking people to educate themselves in an effort to not spread false information.

Check out the clip below to see for yourself: