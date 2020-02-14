Enough Is Enough: Wendy Williams Is Getting DRAGGED To Hell And Back For THESE Homophobic As Hell Comments
- By Bossip Staff
Wendy Williams Dragged Again
Wendy Williams has found herself in hot water and on the verge of getting kicked out of the paint…again. That’s right. Williams went on her show and went on a rant about gay and trans people that was way out of line.
She told a fan that since he doesn’t menstruate, he doesn’t know what it’s like to be woman and that they should stop wearing women’s clothing. Word? This is hateful and an absolute disaster for Wendy as she has been so embraced by the LGBT community. We’re not sure she can recover.
Take a look at the EPIC dragging.
