Plastic Surgery Reversal: Kevin Gates’ Wife Dreka Showcases Her Breast Explant Procedure

Dreka Gates Showcases And Details Breast Explant Surgery

The wife to rapper Kevin Gates, Dreka Gates, is sharing footage from her breast explant surgery and detailing the health-related reasons behind her decision. In case you were curious about why you’d need explant surgery (or implant removal surgery), Dreka says her breast implants were making her sick so she had to remove them after three years.

I got implants in February 2017 after losing 15 pounds. I lost a lot of volume in my breasts and only wanted the volume back so I chose to get implants. I had the smallest size implants, 180 cc on each size. It gave me back the volume that I had lost and going braless (which I love! 🤪) was that much easier. A few years passed, and I found out that all of a sudden I had high estrogen levels, I cut my hair off twice because it was thinning out a lot, and my skin was just having breakout after breakout. I eat SUPER CLEAN, workout, & after picking myself apart it was brought to my attention by a good friend that it was my implants. I basically had balls of toxic in my chest. Foreign objects in my chest. So I removed them. They surprisingly still look good in my opinion. I’ll have before & afters later.

Here’s some footage from the procedure where Dreka says she was awake the entire time.

Here she is right before surgery.

Dreka said she’ll keep people updated with after pictures. We hope she recovers fast!