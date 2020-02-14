Safaree And Erica Mena Share Emotional “First Dance” Post Baby Delivery [Video]

Isn’t this sweet?

Safaree And Erica Mena Share Emotional “First Dance”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena welcomed their baby girl earlier this month, and now Safaree is sharing an intimate moment from the delivery room. Its footage of their post labor first dance.

In the clip, Erica Mena has uncontrollable tears and the couple is dancing to Safaree’s song “Purpose of Love.” The lyrics are obviously dedicated to his new baby girl and wife. Awww!

Safaree has had an eventful 2020 already. He’s a newlywed who just welcomed a baby and also he released an entire album called “”STRAITT”.

Here is Safaree’s video for “Purpose Of Love”, dedicated to his wife Erica Mena and their baby girl.

Are you feeling Safaree’s sweet song to his family?