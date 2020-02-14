Swipe To Freedom! This Wakandan Harriet Tubman Credit Card Is The Funniest Thing On The Internet

Harriet Tubman Wakanda Credit Card

Maybe everyone should just take a minute and relax a bit this Black History Month. This bank posted a Black History commemorative credit card that paid homage to the icon Harriet Tubman. That’s beautiful, right? Right. One problem: why is she throwing up the damn Wakanda Forever?

What the hell is going on here? Can we just unplug Black History Month and plug it back in? Something? Please?

Regardless, the card is being clowned all the way to hell and back. Look at the comedy.