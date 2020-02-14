Forgiveness: Gayle King Has Accepted An Apology From Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Issues Genuine Apology To Gayle King After A Conversation With His Mother

In case you missed it, Wednesday Snoop Dogg issued a real apology to Gayle King on his Instagram account. If you’ve been following the drama, King incensed Snoop and numerous others with her line of questioning in a clip CBS published from her interview with Lisa Leslie following Kobe Bryant’s death.

The clip sparked Snoop to post a video where he called King a “funky dog head b****” and warned her “respect the family and back off, b—h, before we come get you.”

The post was followed with several others demeaning King, as well as a string of photos of King or her best friend Oprah Winfrey accompanied by Harvey Weinstein.

Snoop published a milder video explaining his reaction last week, but his latest apology seemed to come from the heart.

“Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 💕🌹” Snoop captioned his apology video. “2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal 🙏🏽💙 @gayleking Peace ☮️ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids 🙏🏽✨🌹 🕊”

In the clip Snoop says, “Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, being mad at questions you asked.”

He continued, saying:

“I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

Watch the full clip below:

The message reached King, who publicly accepted the apology.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King said in a statement to The Associated Press.

King added that her intention wasn’t to cause more pain to those mourning Bryant.

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King said. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

This should definitely be a lesson to us all. Do you think Gayle King will have a public sit down with Snoop — or will all their future conversations happen privately?