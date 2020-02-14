It’s Lit, Mayne: Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes & T.I. Star In Smoldering “Cut Throat City” Trailer

“Cut Throat City” Trailer

Four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, with no jobs, and no help from FEMA.

Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster who offers them one shot at turning their situations around by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city.

When the job goes bad, they find themselves on the run, hunted by relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.

Yea mayne, it is, indeed, lit and the trailer is craaazy:

“Cut Throat City” makes its highly anticipated debut at SXSW and hits theaters nationwide April 10.