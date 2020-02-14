RHOP’s Gizelle & Jamal Bryant Terrifically Troll Fans Who Think Their Reconciled Relationship Is Fake

Gizelle & Jamal Bryant Troll Fans Who Think Their Reconciled Relationship Is A Storyline

Gizelle and Jamal Bryant KNOW you think their reconciled romance is a storyline for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and they’re issuing a response.

As previously reported Gizelle announced that she and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor reconciled despite him cheating in their marriage.

“I am enjoying the pursuit and I am open,” said Gizelle about their relationship. “There’s nobody who knows me like that man.” “I look back and I just feel like, nobody is what their mistakes are, I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person. So we’re baby-stepping, but we’re moving in a direction that we want to move into. And I do love when we’re all together as a family.”

Still despite that, rumors have swirled that their coupledom is a farce. Earlier this week Funky Dineva alleged that the couple is faking their relationship for the upcoming season of RHOP. He cited production team members as his source.

The Bryants clearly caught wind of his comments because the clapped back with T-shirts saying, “The Storyline” and “The Plot.”

Ooop!

Do YOU think Gizelle and Jamal are faking their relationship???