Va$htie, Dave East, Mack Wilds & More Celebrate The Launch Of Sprite Ginger

A number of celebs got the first taste of Coca-Cola’s newest beverage while checking out a corresponding limited-edition fashion collection. Va$htie, Dave East, Mack Wilds, and other celebs celebrated the launch of Sprite Ginger alongside streetwear legend Jeff Staple.

Staple created clothes to coincide with the launch of the flavor with a team of nine up-and-coming designers to create the “Sprite Ginger Collection” – turning a beverage launch into 2020’s hottest drop.

The collection debuted at Extra Butter NYC for a night of fashion, art, and photography and featured an intimate performance from Harlem MC Dave East as Sprite continues to embrace its deep roots in hip hop culture.

Attendees at the event included Dapper Dan, Amara La Negra, and Broderick Hunter.

Sprite Ginger is now available nationwide in 20-oz and 2-liter bottles and 12-oz can 12-packs. Sprite Ginger Zero Sugar is now available nationwide in 12-oz cans. The drink was developed in response to the surging popularity of ginger-flavored sparkling drinks, and to Americans’ thirst for genre-bending brands and experiences—from beverages, to music, to fashion.

“With every sip, you’ll get the crisp, refreshing cut-through of lemon-lime up front, balanced with a hit of ginger on the back-end,” said Mark Shorey, brand manager, Sprite. “The Sprite Ginger launch is all about reinvention… reimagining the signature attributes Sprite fans know and love, with something new and unexpected.

