Stay AWAY From Her: Kodak Black Shoots His Shot By Writing A Valentine’s Day Poem For Zendaya

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty
Kodak Black Writes A Valentine’s Day Poem For Zendaya
Just like everyone else on the planet,
Kodak Black seems to have a crush on Zendaya.
The rapper confused fans on Friday when he posted a poem for the
Euphoria star, not asking her to be his Valentine, but rather, letting her know that she is his valentine in his head. He wrote a poem titled, Because Of You and tagged Zendaya twice.
“Zoolin in a ice box frozen in time. But mentally you’re my Valentine,” he wrote on Instagram. “Hope I made you smile with this poem. I’m thinking bout you all the way home. P.S. Don’t make me beat Spider-Man up.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jCAtvF3KI/
Obviously, in this poem, he’s referring to beating up the Spider-Man: Far From Home star’s on-screen love interest,
Tom Holland
, planning on doing anything to make Zendaya his.
While there were rumors that these two dated in off-screen in the past, she’s more recently been linked to her
Euphori
a co-star,
Jacob Elordi
–so Kodak has more competition than he might think.
As for the rapper, he recently provided an update letting fans know how he’s doing during his 46-month sentence in prison. He’s now serving the remainder of his sentence at a prison in Kentucky and is expected to be released sometime around August 2022.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.