Too Much Mayonnaise: Black University Of Virginia Student Tells White People To Raise Up Out The Multicultural Center [Video]

Black UVA Student Sparks Outrage Addressing Whites In Multicultural Center

A viral video recorded at the University of Virginia (yes, the one in Charlottesville where a race riot broke out in 2017) has sent Caucasians and right-wingers into an apoplectic rage.

In the clip that was first posted to Twitter, an unidentified Black woman student stood up and addressed the white students who had taken up space in the 4-day-old multicultural center. The bold sista did NOT mince words and was met with applause after let be known that they need to move around.

"Frankly, there's just too many white people in here … it does make some of us POCs uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here." A woman @UVA tells white students that they're encroaching on space meant for people of color. 📹: @yaf (@WafaFlofa_Flame watermark) pic.twitter.com/lc0UrA4opG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 13, 2020

Whites on Twitter are PISSED.

Too many White People…? So this is why so many of our ancestors fought and died for freedom and equality just so we can have a BLACKS ONLY area?? Really!??!? https://t.co/YCanHgTHXQ — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) February 13, 2020

Imagine if a white person stood up and announced there were too many black people in the room, and they make other white people uncomfortable… How is this not considered racism? 😐 pic.twitter.com/4obZxMMLE7 — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) February 12, 2020

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.” This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

F**k ’em. They’ll be aight.