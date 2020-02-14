Black Love: A Gallery Of Black Men In Hollywood Who Faithfully Love Their Black Wives
It’s Valentine’s Day, so you know what that means. It’s time to think about all the love that’s in the air. Whether you are enjoying love today or single, it doesn’t matter. You can still have some positivity in your life. As we did with NBA players, we want to highlight some black love that stands the test of time.
So let’s look at the men in Hollywood who love the absolute hell out of their BLACK wives and we love to see it, literally.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Denzel And Paulette Washington
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
Happy Anniversary @ltjackson_ ‼️You’re my Rock & reason to get up every day work on giving you the best I have to offer. Thanks for All you Are! You are Love, walking , talking, challenging & everlasting! I Love You with all that I am😍💥💐‼️#ifitwaseasyerrrbodycoulddoit #itsallbeenworthit
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict
Omar and Keisha Epps
