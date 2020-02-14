Morehouse College Becomes First HBCU To Have A Polo Team

Another day, another bit of black history month excellence!

Morehouse College is making history once again. This time the esteemed all-male historically black college has become the first HBCU to have a polo team. The team’s official status was affirmed by Amy Fraser, Director of Intercollegiate/Interscholastic Polo who sent an official welcome to the new team, saying;

“We would like to officially welcome Morehouse College to the family. Morehouse will be playing out of the Atlanta Regional Polo Center with Jolie Liston and Frankie Questel.”

The members of Morehouse’s polo team are Rian Toussaint, Jayson Palmer, Justin Wynn and Caleb Cherry. The group was organized by Miguel Wilson who also founded the non-profit organization Ride to the Olympics.

Congrats!