You Are NOT The Mother: DaBaby Denies Internet Rumors About His Newly-Exposed Bun In The Oven

DaBaby Denies Rumors About His Impending Bun In The Oven
DaBaby has another baby on the way, and it’s not with his previous baby mama, Meme.
Since those two seem to be back in a relationship, this revelation that DaBaby impregnated someone else caused Meme to exposed him on social media, telling fans about the encounter.
Once their social media back and forth started to make the rounds, a woman came out of the woodwork claiming that she was the one who was pregnant with the rapper’s “Suge” seed. She posted a photo on her Instagram story of a pregnant belly, writing, “Guess the cat’s out the bag” before tagging both TheShadeRoom and DaBaby.
A lot of fans were immediately under the impression that this girl was telling the truth, possible because she works as a bottle waitress in North Carolina, where DaBaby is from.
But according to the rapper, not only did he not get her pregnant–he’s never met Latoia. He responded to one fan’s tweet about the claims with the cap emoji, writing, “I ain’t never seen shawty a day in my life.”
This reply seemingly led to an entire Twitter rant, where DaBaby encourages people on the internet to think about how they might be affecting someone’s feelings.
Check out what else he had to say down below:
