Celebrity Cribs: Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul Gives Fans A Virtual Tour Of His Rustic Riverside Home In Idaho [Video]

By Bossip Staff
Aaron Paul, star of the new season of HBO’s Westworld and legendary Breaking Bad actor, has kindly opened the doors of his humble abode to Architectural Digest.

In the new episode of Open Door, the actor gives all of us an intimate look at his amazing Idaho home. The rustic property sits by a river and has all the amenities that a man of the woods would want to live his best Americana life.

Press play below to check it out.

The kid’s got damn good taste.

