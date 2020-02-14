Wendy Williams Apologizes For Homophobic Comments About Gay Men

How You Boo-Hooin’? Wendy Williams Cries An Apologetic River After Verbally Assaulting Gay Men [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Wendy Williams Apologizes For Homophobic Comments About Gay Men On Valentine’s Day

Wendy Williams is in the process of being drip-dried in 280-characters or less on Twitter for some homophobic-as-hell comments about gay men on her show yesterday.

This morning, the foot-in-mouth queen took to Instagram to cry and beg for forgiveness after facing serious backlash from a large part of her viewing audience.

You buyin’ what Wendy is selling?

