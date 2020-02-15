Anderson .Paak Celebrates Birthday With '70s-Themed Bash

YES LAWD: Anderson .Paak Lets his Silky Magnificence Flow At Jameson Irish Whiskey-Powered Birthday Bash

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Jameson

Anderson .Paak Links With Jameson For Birthday Bash

Grammy-winning cooler-than-you crooner Anderson .Paak let his silky magnificence flow at his ’70s-themed birthday bash (powered by Jameson Irish Whiskey) in LA where all sorts of cool somebodies pulled up to party.

Source: Jameson

Guests showed off their flyest Saturday Night fever ‘fits while enjoying specialty cocktails like the delicious-sounding Jameson Cold Brew Brew-Tini and Black Barrel Old Fashioned that flowed all night.

