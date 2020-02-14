Exclusive Sneak Peek From The Upcoming Episode Of 50 Cent And ABC’s Show “For Life” [VIDEO]

Aaron Gets A Surprise Visit From His Daughter Jasmine

Did you guys tune in this week for the premiere of ABC and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s new drama, FOR LIFE? We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at next Tuesday’s new episode. Check it out below:

In the clip, Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) arrives to court to litigate a new case and is surprised by seeing his pregnant teenage daughter (Tyla Harris) in the courtroom. Kind of a cliffhanger right? Guess we’ll have to all tune in to follow this story.

Here’s more on “For Life”:

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., For Life is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Episode 102, “Promises” will air on Tuesday, February 18 on ABC. Will you be watching?