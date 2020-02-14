Skanky Substitute: Maryland Teacher Accused Of Giving Fourth Graders ‘Lap Dances’ And Kissing Them

Maryland Teacher Accused Of Giving Students Lap Dances

A Baltimore County substitute teacher has been removed from her duties at Halethorpe Elementary School after being accused of giving kids “lap dances”, kissing at least one of them, and forcing them to play inappropriate games. According to reports, the woman apparently asked multiple fourth-graders to “pull out their chair from their desk so she could observe their work” and then bounced “on their laps.”

The Baltimore Sun:

Mother Laura Grover, said the teacher also “dug her nails into my daughter’s armpits” after the 10-year-old girl refused to move her chair. A post that was circulating on Facebook this week accused the teacher of “physically, emotionally and sexually” abusing most of the 20 children in the class “in one form or another.” The disturbing incident happened Tuesday morning at Halethorpe Elementary School in the Baltimore metro area.

Another parent told the Sun that teacher held her son’s hands above his head, pulled the 9-year-old boy toward her, crossed her legs around him and kissed him on the cheek, twice! SMH. Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokesperson with Baltimore County Police, says Child Protective Services is investigating incident.

This is just…disturbing.