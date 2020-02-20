Cashmere Scarves That Are $20 A Pop? Yes, Pls.

Cashmere has always been synonymous with luxury. It’s the type of material that looks incredible and feels like heaven to the touch. When you wrap yourself in it, you’ll reach maximum levels of coziness, which is why cashmere is considered a winter staple. From jackets, scarves, and sweaters, there are a lot of clothing items made of cashmere that people love bundling up themselves with. The only problem is they’re usually very expensive — until now.

If you want to keep extra warm this winter, bundle up with the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl, now on sale for only $19.97. And no, your eyes aren’t tripping you out. This deal is real and only lasts for a limited time.

Made of warm and elegant cashmere wool, this scarf will feel comfortable when you drape it around your neck or over the shoulders. It’s adorned with a soft fringe to elevate any look, making it the perfect accessory for the winter. And with an impressive six feet of length, it helps you stay warm even when the weather dips below zero.

Available in four fun colors — creamy beige, baby pink, indigo blue, and dark green — the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl is available on sale now for $19.97. That’s a huge price drop from the original price of $99.95.

Lavisha Cashmere Shawl – $19.97 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.