So Sad: Family Sues After Their Son Is Killed In A Head-On Collision With A Driver Who Was Watching Porn On His Phone

Parents Sue After Their Son Was Killed By A Distracted Driver Who Was Watching Porn

According to CBS News, an 18 year old was killed by a driver that may have been distracted by pornography playing on his phone.

After paramedics reportedly responded to the crash that killed three people, they found an x-rated movie still playing on a phone at the scene.

Jonathan Weaver was one of the people killed in a head-on collision and now his parents hope a lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners, the company that owned the suspected distracted driver’s truck will send a message about the lack of oversight businesses and states extend over drivers using their cellphones.

Jonathons mother is still trying to wrap her head around the accident.

“I am not an angry person by nature, and as time goes on I’m definitely dealing with anger over that, because to me it’s so senseless – watching porn, cellphone use..He killed my son.”

Chip Brooker, who is representing the Weaver family in their lawsuit, called the incident “one of the most extreme, egregious cases of distracted driving.”

The CDC estimates that nine people a day die in the U.S. due to distracted driving crashes, a leading culprit of which is cellphone use. An October survey found 48% of drivers admitted to reading a text, while one in four said they update social media, take pictures or videos while driving.