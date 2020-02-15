Oakland Oopsie: Kehlani Released Her “All Me” Music Video Without Keyshia Cole And Fans Are Convinced There’s Beef

Are Kehlani And Keyshia Cole On Bad Terms Following Their Collaboration?

Kehlani teased her song, “All Me” for months last year. She originally posted a snippet in October and fans went absolutely crazy for it, so she decided to release it as a single–but she didn’t end up putting it out until the end of December because she wanted to get a feature on it. Once the song was released, it was featuring fellow Oakland native, Keyshia Cole.

Things seemed to be running smoothly after the song dropped, with Kehlani speaking highly of Keyshia and vise versa–but come February, when the former released a music video for “All Me,” fans were confused to see Cole taken off the song completely.

Sometimes musicians just can’t coordinate their schedules to film a music video together, but it still seems weird that Keyshia’s verse was nixed from the track altogether. This fact started some speculation among fans on the status of their relationship, and a few subtweets back and forth from a week prior seem to point to a little tension.

On the 8th, Kehlani tweeted about someone she once looked up to needing to eat some humble pie.

crazy how the ones you look up to are down to be looked up to but when they gotta be eye to eye with you all hell breaks loose. humble pie taste good i promise. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 8, 2020

Only a few hours later, Keyshia tweeted, “Girl shut the f*** up” followed by calling someone “lame as hell.”

Girl shut the fuck up. — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) February 8, 2020

The real u lame as hell. pic.twitter.com/46DGZ7wtnt — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) February 8, 2020

It’s pretty clear that Kehlani really looked up to the Bay Area songstress before getting her on a song, so it only makes sense that’s who she’s referring to.

As fans started to speculate following the music video’s release, Kehlani ended up entering one user’s mentions to debunk a very specific rumor:

please stop spreading lies. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 15, 2020

She didn’t deny that there’s beef, but it seems like that very elaborate explanation a fan tweeted isn’t what went down.

What came between Kehlani and Keyshia Cole? Who knows. Check out the “All Me” music video down below while we wait for the answer: