Celebrity Seeds: Bryson Tiller Shares 1st Photos Of His Beautiful Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff

2019 The Trifecta Gala

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Bryson Tiller’s Baby Girl Kelly

A few weeks ago, R&B singer Bryson Tiller welcomed his second daughter and now we get to see photos of her. She’s too cute! Meet mommy and daddy’s little princess.

Bryson’s girlfriend, Kendra Bailey, called her baby girl “Kelly Bean” on IG. Kendra and Bryson have been together for nearly two years now. The couple started dating around the summer of 2018. Kendra, 21, is a model and youtube creator.

Kelly bean 👶🏽💗🧿

Do you think baby Kelly look like mommy or daddy?

Mama and dada's pretty baby 👶🏽💕🧿

