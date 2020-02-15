Plus-Size Swirl: Aussie Model La’Tecia Thomas & Lil Wayne Finally Become Instagram Official For Valentine’s Day

La’Tecia Thomas & Lil Wayne Finally Become Instagram Official

For months now, there has been speculation that Lil Wayne was engaged to plus-size Australian model and Instagram eye candy La’Tecia Thomas. We reported the rumored couple awhile back after La’Tecia was seen rocking Lil Wayne merch almost every day, sporting a “Carter” necklace in the same style of the necklace Skip Bayless was given from Wayne, and of course, the enormous rock on her finger.

Wayne has been out and about the past few weeks promoting his new album, Funeral and Thomas has been there by his side every step of the way–but still, there was no official word on their status…until now.

If you know Wayne, you know he doesn’t let anyone post him on social media, let alone let anyone with their own following, but that all changed last night. La’Tecia let the world in on their Valentines’ Day activities, showing the couple shooting fireworks together with Weezy smiling bigger than we’ve ever seen before. Looks like the rapper planned a very sweet evening for the two in Miami.

You can take a small glimpse at the cute pair’s Valentine’s Day festivities down below, which finally made their relationship Instagram official.