For The Ladies: Young M.A Releases Strap-On Starter Kit In New Partnership With Adult Toy Company

Young M.A Releases Sex Toys With New Partnership Announcement

Young M.A just released the music video for, “She Like I’m Like” off her 2019 debut LP, Herstory in the Making. The visual is just in time for Valentine’s Day, showing the rapper all boo’d up with her lady as they hang out at the crib, play some ping-pong, and hit up the park for some seesaw action.

In conjunction with the release of the visual, Young M.A also announced her new partnership with adult toy company, Doc Johnson. According to Complex, she collaborated with the toy manufacturer on two Play NYCe-branded products: a strap-on starter kit that comes with a harness and three attachments and a 7-inch dildo made from dual-density ULTRASKYN.

“I’m aware I have a heavy influence on women and spark their curiosity around sexuality,” Young M.A explained. “I never hide the fact that I keep one in the closet; so I decided to share some of my experience, personal favorites, and I partnered with Doc Johnson to bring you my sex toy line. No matter your sexual preference, Play NYCe!”

If you’re so inclined, Young M.A’s Doc Johnson items are available online.