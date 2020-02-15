Jesus Take The Wheel: 3 Shot In Atlanta At Kandi And Todd Tucker’s Restaurant Old Lady Gang

Kandi And Todd’s Atlanta Restaurant Old Lady Gang Shot Up Leaving 3 Injured

S#!t got REAL in Atlanta last night and one of reality TV’s most prominent couples is reeling from the news.

TMZ is reporting that three people were shot last night at Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s beloved local restaurant Old Lady Gang.

Word is that a lone gunman walked into the establishment around 8pm Friday night and began to open fire while people ate, drank, and were in the process of being merry until they feared for their lives.

Atlanta police do not believe this was a random incident as one of the men shot is thought to be the intended target, the other two victims were just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Authorities are currently on the hunt for the suspect despite not having a motive for the attack.

No word on the exact condition of the victims but injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.