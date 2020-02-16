Mamba Forever: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Announces All-Star MVP Award Will Be Named After Kobe Bryant

NBA Commissioner Announces MVP Award Will Be Named After Kobe Bryant

Almost a month ago the world lost NBA legend, Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident that also took his daughter, Gianna, and 7 others in Southern California. Fans, monuments and celebrities have been honoring Kobe in their own way and now, the NBA is continuing to follow suit by announcing an amazing tribute to the late legend.

On Sunday night before the NBA All-Star Saturday Night dunk and 3-point contests, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game’s MVP Award has been permanently renamed in memory of the four-time All-Star MVP, Kobe Bryant.

Take a look at the new award down below:

Adam Silver unveils the renamed Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. pic.twitter.com/bOP72gy8if — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 16, 2020

The former Laker was laid to rest recently in a private ceremony in California, however, Kobe’s public memorial is still scheduled for February 24th. Even though this weekend in Chicago is filled with memories of Bryant, there will certainly be a lot more dedications announced in his honor from the city that cherished him most following the memorial.