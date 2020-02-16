Yeah, Okay: Model Claims She Was Banned From Tinder For Being ‘Too Attractive’ After Being Mistaken For Fake Account

Woman Banned From Tinder After Being Accused Of Being A Fake Account

According to the Daily Mail, an Instagram model claimed she was kicked off Tinder after other users reported her account as fake because she is “just too attractive” to be real.

Holly Valentine, 26, claims that she has trouble meeting new people despite having well over a million Instagram followers.

Being tired of the L.A. dating scene, the model allegedly downloaded Tinder in an attempt to meet new people and to go out and have fun. But after just a couple of hours, the model found several messages from her matches insisting she must be a fake account – leading to her she subsequently being locked out of the app after many accused her of catfishing.

Holly was unable to re-download the app and sign in, and sadly didn’t even manage to set up her very first Tinder date.

She allegedly contacted Tinder for a refund, since she had purchased a package which allows users to talk to people from anywhere in the world, but was refused without explanation.

Valentine said: ‘I travel a lot so I wanted to date and meet new people when I was traveling and in town, so I bought the most expensive package that they offer that lets you set your location to anywhere..’It’s like $86 which for an app is expensive! I used clean pictures, did everything I was supposed to, swiped right on a couple people, I got some matches and then started binge watching Game of Thrones.”

‘Then after a couple hours I went back on, saw a couple of previews of messages, and then got locked out of the app.’

She went on: