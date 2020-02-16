Woman Suing Rick James For Over $50 Million After Claiming The Funk Legend Raped Her In 1979 When She Was 15-Years-Old

Woman Sues Rick James For Allegedly Raping Her In 1979

According to WIVB, the late-great Rick James is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl back in 1979.

The accuser who chose to remain anonymous in the Child Victims Act lawsuit, alleges that James threatened to “cut her and raped her” in an upstairs bedroom of a group home.

Records show that she spring of 1979 when she was 15 years old, James came to the group home on Richmond Avenue to meet with one of her house parents at the time. She said James was brought through the dining room where a group of young females allegedly “werw all excited to meet him.”

The accuser claims that she went upstairs to her room, where she changed into her nightgown and laid on her bed to read, then James allegedly came into her bedroom and laid on top of her.

“He grabbed my hair and pushed my head into the pillow..” “I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you.’ He violently ripped off my underwear and proceeded to violent rape me and ejaculate inside of me. He then threatened me that if I told anyone, he would know where to find me.”

The accuser said that she continues to suffer from physical, psychological and emotional pain and had abused alcohol briefly as a teenager and used drugs as a result of the incident. She is suing the singer’s estate, the James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust, for $50 million.