That Was Fast! Ne-Yo’s Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Seen Getting Cozy With #BlackInkCHI’s Ryan Henry

Crystal Smith Posts IG Stories With Ryan Henry Post-Ne-Yo Split

After only a few days of reports that a divorce was on the horizon, Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Smith is cozying up to Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry.

On Saturday afternoon, Ne-Yo was out in Los Angeles enjoying himself with some friends, posting videos while eating lunch at the Venice Whaler. After first only showcasing his male buddies, the singer revealed in later posts that a group of ladies was also joining them for some grub and a good time.

It seems like Crystal was ready to return the favor, letting her husband and everyone else know that she’s out here having a good time, too.