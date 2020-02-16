A Lil Positivity: Kanye West & Adidas Give Free Yeezys To His Hometown Of Chicago During All-Star Weekend

Kanye West And Adidas Give Out Free Yeezys In Chicago

Kanye West has long been dreaming of the day that he was free to create and give his product out to everyone at an affordable price. Ever since he left Nike and partnered with Adidas, his dream is becoming truer every second.

The rapper-turned-designer already gained a billion-dollar evaluation in 2019 for the brand itself, not to mention everything else in his portfolio. Now, he’s taking a few hits on the Yeezy brand’s tab to bless his hometown.

This weekend, while everyone else was trying to profit off of the NBA’s annual All-Star weekend, Kanye decided to make a statement by giving out his product for free. The brand new Yeezy basketball sneakers were available for free to whoever found his fleet of all-terrain vehicles around the city. Things got so joyful that even Quavo and Offset found the vehicles and handed out a few pairs to the excited fans.

