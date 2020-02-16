Kandi Releases Statement On Old Lady Gang Restaurant Shooting ‘My Family And I Are Truly Saddened’

Kandi Releases Statement On Old Lady Gang Restaurant Shooting
Kandi is speaking out after three people were shot at her popular Atlanta restaurant.
As previously reported gunfire broke out at Old Lady Gang’s East Point location injuring a teenage girl, another innocent bystander and a man believed to be the intended target. All three were shot by a suspect who fled in a black vehicle.
Fox 5 has dashcam footage from the shooting showing the gunman wearing an orange tracksuit enter the building before people scatter.
“We saw the muzzle fire, the gun,” the man who provided the video told FOX 5. “It was a very terrifying situation.”
Fox reports that the restaurant was packed the day after the shooting but guests declined to speak on camera.
Kandi’s released a statement on the incident via IG.
“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang,” Burruss wrote on Instagram. “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”
My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved. As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values. We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.
Details on the suspect have not been released.
