Happy Wife, Happy Life … Was Mya’s Mystery Matrimony-dom A Music Marketing Move?

Mya’s “Husband” Actually Herself, Marriage Was Marketing For New Video

Mya had tongues wagging all last week after it was reported she’d wed a mystery man in the Seychelles. But it turns out her mystery hubby was actually HERSELF.

Friday Mya posted a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous wedding gown and thanking fans for her well wishes. She also included a “wedding day link” in her bio — which led to her new video for “The Truth,” directed by Joshua Sikkema where she appears as two versions of herself, both garbed in gowns, one where her dress is black and hair is blonde and the other where she’s in all white, with dark hair.

A second post features a screengrab of the music video and Mya includes Happy Valentines day and 22nd anniversary wishes in the caption as well as credits for everyone who played a part in creating the video.

#TheTruth 🎶🎥 Music video premieres now on @Vevo Link in bio. Happy #ValentinesDay & 22nd anniversary.

A third post makes things EVEN clearer, with Mya’s caption reading:

Because self love is the first love that brings the best love.

Are you disappointed? Or relieved? We know there are plenty of people happy to know that Mya is still available.

Watch the full video below:

Ladies, are you able to appreciate the messaging that Mya is delivering with this move? Or are you tired of hearing what we all should already know? Self love is critical, but did Mya make the right move by basically staging a fake wedding and planting a marriage story to get people to pay attention to her new video?