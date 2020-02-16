Was Aaron Gordon Robbed? Baller Gets Perfect Score FIVE Times And Still Loses 2020 All-Star Dunk Contest!

Derrick Jones Jr. Wins 2020 Dunk Contest Despite Perfect Scores From Aaron Gordon

Every year the Slam Dunk Contest is the highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend. This year was no different. Aaron Gordon, who was arguably robbed of the title in 2016, ultimately bowed to Derrick Jones Jr. after a controversial score of 47 when he jumped over the tallest man in the NBA, Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics. In the post dunk contest press conference Gordon said he’s done pursuing the title and has now set his sights on winning the 3-point contest.

You really feel for this man after watching this press conference riiiiight?

Hit the flip to watch 25 minutes of highlights from the contest, including dunks from Dwight Howard and Pat Connaughton.