Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday With Dreezy, DaBaby & D’Usse Cognac

In birthday boat driving news…

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday

Everyone’s favorite H-Town hottie recently blew out 25 candles on her birthday cake in true Hot Girl fashion.

While in Chicago for All-Star Weekend, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 25th birthday.

After at first giving herself a birthday shoutout…

Meg followed up with a private dinner at Chi-Town’s Mason House followed by a party at Blind Dragon.

The “Cognac Queen” rapper was spotted celebrating with friends and drinking D’USSE Cognac all night long and was even gifted a special D’USSE XO bottle.

Celeb guests for the festivities included Dreezy, DaBaby, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Meg’s “evil twin” Tory Lanez and more.

Megan wore a blue bedazzled Angel Brinks jumpsuit styled by EJ King.

Happy birthday Megan!

