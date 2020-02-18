Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday With Dreezy, DaBaby & D’Usse Cognac

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion celebrating her 25th birthday during NBA All Star / Shareif Ziyadat

In birthday boat driving news…

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday

Everyone’s favorite H-Town hottie recently blew out 25 candles on her birthday cake in true Hot Girl fashion.

While in Chicago for All-Star Weekend, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 25th birthday.

After at first giving herself a birthday shoutout…

Meg followed up with a private dinner at Chi-Town’s Mason House followed by a party at Blind Dragon.

The “Cognac Queen” rapper was spotted celebrating with friends and drinking D’USSE Cognac all night long and was even gifted a special D’USSE XO bottle.

Celeb guests for the festivities included Dreezy, DaBaby, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Meg’s “evil twin” Tory Lanez and more.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion celebrating her 25th birthday during NBA All Star / Shareif Ziyadat

Megan wore a blue bedazzled Angel Brinks jumpsuit styled by EJ King.

Happy birthday Megan!

See more from Hot Girl Meg’s 25th birthday celebration on the flip.

Megan also shared a birthday recap video and promised to release new music. Fans are eagerly awaiting her “B.I.T.C.H.” video.

View this post on Instagram

NEW MUSIC SOON 😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

Aqua girl 💙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Multi, News, Seen on the Scene

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.