Sang That S#!t! Chris Stapleton Pulls Up At Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Tour And Rips “Tennessee Whiskey” [Video]

Chris Stapleton Sings "Tennessee Whiskey" To Tyler Perry At Madea Show

Tyler Perry is putting Madea to rest.

The stageplay/film mogul is currently on a farewell tour that he claims will be the last time that anyone will see his beloved character on stage or screen.

During his show in Nashville, sangin’ a$$ country artist Chris Stapleton was in the audience and stood up to send Madea off the right way…

That boy good!

