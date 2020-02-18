T.I. & Tiny Asked Boris Kodjoe About ‘Hiding Dirt’ In His Harmonious Marriage–Did He ExpediTIously Drag Them?

Now, this got interesting, FAST…

T.I. & Tiny Asked Boris Kodjoe About ‘Hiding Dirt’ In His Harmonious Marriage

A clip from T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast is going viral because it features a prominent unproblematic couple sharing their marital secrets.

Tip and his wife Tiny had Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker on as guests for a Valentine’s Day episode titled “Mr. & Mrs. H discuss Love & Happiness w/ Boris and Nicole.”

During the episode, things got especially interesting when Tip asked the couple about enduring marital problems and keeping them “in house.” According to the twosome who’ve been married for nearly 15 years there’s no “secret” to them looking like a picture-perfect couple. Boris admitted however that they gave each “space to mess up.”

“I always say, life’s not easy but it’s simple,” said Boris. “And what I mean—I tell my kids that all the time. If you make some right choices, life can be very simple. There might be challenges that might come up, that you’re not in control of—which is the not easy part. But if you have a solid constitution of values and principles you can get over those challenges. And in a relationship, I think it’s the same thing. When you are willing to give the other person the space to mess up cuz we all human. You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f*ck up royally and not run for the hills. But to stick it out, grow through the process, with your partner as well as individually and you come out of the other end a better human.”

According to Tip, him “f*cking up” probably made Tiny a “good human” and Tiny herself jumped in, asking why the public’s never heard any “dirt” about Boris and Nicole’s relationship. According to Boris, there’s a simple reason for that; there is NONE.

“I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody,” said the actor according to MadameNoire who transcribed the podcast.

B L O O P!

“Tiny: But my thing is, how do you keep it where it stays inside, stays in house. I haven’t heard any dirt on them. Boris: I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt but we also respect each other enough that I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody. T.I.: That’s so sweet. You making all of us look bad. Boris: Well, you asked me a question. What do you want me to do, lie? T.I.: (Jokingly) Show’s over, man! Tiny: Laughs That is a good man. T.I.: I’m just joking but I admire that.”

Boris’ candid comment about not embarrassing his family, of course, caught the attention of social media and they suggested that somebody should probably take heed of Boris’ words…..

I’m listening to TI’s podcast and he got Tiny on there with Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Parker. And TI asked them how they keep their dirt on the low and Boris said “i respect my wife and kids enough not to embarrass them.” 🥴 — Portia 🤙🏾 (@P_D_H_) February 15, 2020

Poor Tip!

What do YOU think about Boris’ response to T.I. and Tiny’s “dirt” question???