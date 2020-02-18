Boo Boo The Fool Champion: Tahiry Took Pride In Being Joe Budden’s Favorite Ex And Got CLOWNED For It

Tahiry Is THE Ex

We knew that when Tahiry and Cyn and Joe Budden were going to be on the same show that fireworks would be happening. We just didn’t know it would be like this. We didn’t think these two would be arguing over who is Joe Budden’s MVE – Most Valuable Ex – but here we are. SMH.

Tahiry took to facing up with Cyn to let her know that she was the most valued of Joe’s past baes.

"I'm *THE* ex"………😳😳😳 Tahiry let's Cyn know that when it comes to Joe's exes, she's the fave… #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/cUz8Jy0c09 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) February 18, 2020

First, does she know she’s speaking to an actual mother of his child? Also, what trophy do you get for being Joe’s best ex? You’re still the ex. What?

Twitter was confused and lashed out with all the jokes at this elite clownery.