Have You Seen Her? Police Hunting For Missing Fort Valley State Student Anitra Gunn

Police Hunting For Missing Fort Valley State Student Anitra Gunn

Police in Fort Valley, Georgia are looking for a missing college student. Anitra Gunn, 23, was last seen on Valentine’s Day and her family alerted authorities saying they hadn’t been able to reach her in an unusual amount of time.CBS 46 reports she was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Chestnut Hill Road in Fort Valley. She is 5 feet 7 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Her car was found with its front bumper torn off inside the city limits of Fort Valley. Gunn’s father also reported that his daughter’s wallet was found in her car and her phone had also been located.

A special task force is now using helicopters in the search to find Gunn.

“We would like for all the involved investigating agencies to pool their resources together and work as one on this case…We have formed this task force in order to alleviate any of those issues….The Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit has been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation. If any harm has befell this young lady the arrest and prosecution of the subject or subjects responsible will be of the highest priority for all agencies,” said Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon according to CBS 46.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3384. A $5,000 reward is now being offered.

Ladies And Gentleman We Are Looking For My Little Cousin Anitra Gunn, Last Seen Thursday Morning In Fort Valley Georgia Where She Attend College, Please Share My Tweet All Around Georgia Area So We Can Bring Her Home Safe.. pic.twitter.com/5CQDnuV48J — Jerome Gunn (@JeromeGunn6) February 16, 2020

We pray she’s found safe.