YIKES: Rosario Dawson Does Questlove DIRTY By Denying She Ever Went On A Date With Him [Video]

Rosario Dawson Explains What Happened On Her “Not” Date with Questlove

Rosario Dawson stopped by The Tonight Show last week to talk about her upcoming projects along with her relationship with Cory Booker.

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon brings up an old tweet of Questlove’s, where he reminisces about the date he went on with Dawson that ended up getting hit with a bunch of party crashers. That’s when Rosario hit the famous drummer with probably the worst line of all time: “was that a date?”

Check out the video down below for a little secondhand embarrassment and the full story on their…friendship.

To be fair, these pictures exist….do with that information what you will.