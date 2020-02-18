Rosario Dawson Confirms That She Is Part Of The LGBTQ Community

I’m Comin’ Out! Rosario Dawson Confirms That She Is Indeed A Part Of The LGBTQ Community

- By Bossip Staff

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 7, 2020

Source: Bonnie Biess / Getty

Rosario Dawson Confirms That She Is Part Of The LGBTQ Community

Just in case there was any confusion as to what Rosario Dawson likes romantically (outside of her boo Cory Booker), she made it explicitly clear that she is loud and proud!

According to NYPost, the actress recently sat down with Bustle and disclosed that despite a 2018 Instagram post, she had not “officially” come out, but then she officially came out.

“People kept saying that I [came out] . . . I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out.”

She added, “I mean, I guess I am now.”

While she did not elaborate on how she identifies her sexuality, she clarified that she’s never actually been in a queer relationship: “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

How bout that?

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For the Fellas, For the Ladies, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.