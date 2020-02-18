I’m Comin’ Out! Rosario Dawson Confirms That She Is Indeed A Part Of The LGBTQ Community

Rosario Dawson Confirms That She Is Part Of The LGBTQ Community
Rosario Dawson Confirms That She Is Part Of The LGBTQ Community
Just in case there was any confusion as to what Rosario Dawson likes romantically (outside of her boo Cory Booker), she made it explicitly clear that she is loud and proud!
🙏🏽👏🏽✊🏽💥🔥💋🤗♥️💙🧡💚💛💜❤️ I will not be ashamed. this is just who I am. and who I was meant to be. No mistakes. so right here I stand. I’m out on my own two feet. no you will not tear me down. no my heart will not be bound. sing it loud. sing it loud. I’m proud. I’m proud. #Repost @oranicuhh ・・・ happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies. keep being strong in the face of adversity. loud & proud. 🌈🤟🏾 here’s a lil throwbyke to last year. ✨
According to NYPost, the actress recently sat down with Bustle and disclosed that despite a 2018 Instagram post, she had not “officially” come out, but then she officially came out.
“People kept saying that I [came out] . . . I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out.”
She added, “I mean, I guess I am now.”
While she did not elaborate on how she identifies her sexuality, she clarified that she’s never actually been in a queer relationship: “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”
