Seriously?! Iowa Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped & Forced To Watch ‘Roots’ To ‘Understand Her Racism’

Iowa Woman Says She Was Kidnapped & Forced To Watch Roots

A woman from Iowa is claiming that she was kidnapped by a man who forced her to watch the nine-hour miniseries Roots to in an effort to understand her own racism.

According to reports from The Gazette, the man in question was identified as 52-year-old Robert Lee Noye. Allegedly, he wanted the woman to watch the entire 1977 miniseries in one sitting, which is about Alex Haley’s family line and how it relates to the history of slavery in the United States. When the kidnapped woman attempted to move, Noye allegedly told her to “remain seated and watch the movie with him or hr would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago.”

The man in question ended up being arrested on Monday and is now facing charges of first-degree harassment and false imprisonment. As of now, it’s not clear how long she was forced to watch the show or if he had any other motivations for holding her hostage.

Roots premiered on January 23, 1977 and attracted 100 million viewers by the time it reached its finale on January 30.