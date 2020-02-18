SMH: Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim To Be Arrested After Giving Birth Due To New Slashing & Racketeering Charges

Star Brim Charged With Racketeering And Slashing A Person

Star Brim, widely known for being Cardi B‘s best friend, was just charged in a sweeping roundup of members of the 59 Brims, a Bloods street gang.

According to reports from NBC, Star Brim–who is currently in her final trimester–won’t be arrested until she gives birth. Star, whose real name Yonette Respass, was one of 18 defendants named in an indictment of gang members in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. She is accused of being the highest ranking female member of the gang and has been charged with slashing a person along with participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Many of the gang members named in the indictment have already been arrested, but because Brim is expected to give birth in the coming days, she was not. Now, prosecutors say they are in discussions with her attorney regarding a time and date for self-surrender.

According to prosecutors, Brim is the highest-ranking female member of the 59 Brims, also known as “Godmother,” which means female members of the gang who do not report to other gang officials are required to report to her.

Star mentioned on an Instagram post from January 30th that she had 4 more weeks until her due date, so she should be giving birth any day now.